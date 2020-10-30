Left Menu
ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:45 IST
US registers highest daily spike with 90,000 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States set a new record for a single day spike of COVID-19, with almost 90,000 new cases registered on Thursday, according to the data from John Hopkins University. On Thursday, the US recorded 88,521 new coronavirus cases, an increase of 9,540 from the number of new infections recorded Wednesday, reported The Hill.

The country registered 971 deaths on Thursday. "This is the hardest point in this pandemic right now -- the next two months....We cannot give up our guard right now," The Hill quoted Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box".

According to a recent analysis from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine, about 2,250 Americans could be dying every day from COVID-19 by the middle of January. Meanwhile, the US also set a new weekly record for COVID-19 infections with over 500,000 cases, as per the data from the COVID Tracking project, reported The Hill.

Twenty-five states have set a new record for cases in the last two weeks, including 17 states with record spikes since last Wednesday. The Johns Hopkins University data displayed that since the pandemic first hit the country, a total of 8,947,830 confirmed COVID-19 and at least 228,656 deaths have been recorded. (ANI)

