Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 406,364

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,604 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 406,364 and the death toll to 5,905, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 14,141 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 322,703 including 1,422 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.45 percent and the current recovery rate is 79.41 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)