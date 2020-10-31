Left Menu
Development News Edition

US forces rescue American citizen held hostage in Nigeria

The US forces have conducted a rescue operation of an American citizen in northern Nigeria on Saturday, the Pentagon said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 20:42 IST
US forces rescue American citizen held hostage in Nigeria
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The US forces have conducted a rescue operation of an American citizen in northern Nigeria on Saturday, the Pentagon said. "U.S. forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of October 31 in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men. This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the U.S. Department of State. No US military personnel were injured during the operation," CNN quoted Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman's statement.

"We appreciate the support of our international partners in conducting this operation. The United States will continue to protect our people and our interests anywhere in the world." The State Department confirmed earlier this week that a US citizen had been abducted in Niger.

Local media outlets reported that the US citizen was a male missionary. CNN has not been able to confirm the citizen's identity. The governor of the local region where the abduction took place was quoted in various local media as saying that six men on motorbikes armed with AK47s came to the man's property in the village of Massalata, close to the border with Nigeria.

The governor, Abdourahamane Moussa, told these media outlets that after demanding money, the men took the American citizen with them in the direction of the Nigerian border. The State Department spokesman said that "when a US citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can." (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Jishnu Barua assumes office as new Assam chief secretary

Senior IAS officer Jishnu Barua on Saturday took charge as the new chief secretary of Assam. He replaced Kumar Sanjay Krishna, who retired after serving in the post for 10 months.Barua, who took charge at an official ceremony at state secre...

UK PM Johnson to impose England national lockdown until Dec. 2 - ITV

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will impose a new month-long national lockdown in England until Dec. 2, ITVs political editor said on Saturday.All but essential shops will be asked to close and people should no longer meet family or fr...

Man held for duping bank of Rs 2 cr

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a bank to the tune of over Rs 2 crore by forging documents and fraudulently availing loan, police said on Saturday. The accused Brij Gopal is a resident of Mamura village in Noida, ...

Sardar Patel could have changed the demographic look of the country : Tathagata Roy

Former Tripura governor Tathagata Roy Saturday paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for being instrumental in the integration of princely states into India and said he could have changed the demographic look of the country had the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020