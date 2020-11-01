Global coronavirus caseload surpasses 46 million

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 46 million, two days after hitting the grim milestone of 45 million. The exact cases count stood at 46,110,801 as of early Sunday (local time). The number of confirmed virus-related death reached 1,195,930, according to data provided by John Hopkins University.

The global count of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 45 million on Saturday, according to data provided by the University. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India, and Brazil.

Meanwhile, the United States on Saturday recorded the world's highest daily COVID-19 cases with over 1 lakh new cases recorded in the country. (ANI)