Myanmar reports 699 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Yangon [Myanmar], November 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 699 more COVID-19 confirmed cases on Sunday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The newly confirmed cases brought the number of infection cases of COVID-19 in the country to 53,405.

A total of 21 more COVID-19 deaths were also reported in the country on Sunday, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,258, the statement said. According to the ministry's figures, 34,189 recovered patients have been discharged from the hospitals so far.

A total of 696,267 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23. (ANI/Xinhua)