Schools in Pakistan's Punjab to remain open despite surge in COVID-19 cases
ANI | Lahore | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:10 IST
Schools in Punjab will remain open for now despite an increase in COVID-19 cases, said Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Sunday. Raas said that the Punjab government was keeping a close eye on coronavirus cases in the province's schools, reported The News.
He also informed that random testing was being conducted and a slight increase in numbers has been observed. "Situation being analysed on daily basis. There is NO plan to close Schools as of right now. Please follow standard operating procedures," the Minister tweeted.
This comes as Pakistan has reported a surge in COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks. Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which synergises Imran Khan-led government effort against the COVID-19, had directed authorities to spearhead stringent enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and mass mobilisation adherence to safety guidelines.
As many as 17 deaths and 977 new cases were reported in Pakistan in the past 24 hours. (ANI)
