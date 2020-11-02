Left Menu
Development News Edition

German Defence Minister goes into quarantine after COVID-19 cases confirmed in her circle

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has gone into quarantine after a person from her circle was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, though the minister herself is healthy and her test for coronavirus came negative, a spokesman for the ministry told Sputnik.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:10 IST
German Defence Minister goes into quarantine after COVID-19 cases confirmed in her circle
German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (L), with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], November 2 (ANI/Sputnik): German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has gone into quarantine after a person from her circle was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, though the minister herself is healthy and her test for coronavirus came negative, a spokesman for the ministry told Sputnik.

"The minister is healthy, her coronavirus test is negative. She made the decision to go into quarantine after it was revealed that one person in her private circle had contracted coronavirus eight days ago. The minister learned about this, among other things, through a special online application tracking the spread of COVID-19 [Corona-App]," the spokesman said.

He added that Kramp-Karrenbauer plans to work from home for another six days and thus a 14-day quarantine will be observed. No further tests for coronavirus are planned. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Benchmark German yield holds near seven-month lows; spreads widen

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FDA bars critic from review panel of Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, citing conflict of interest, has recused a member of an 11-person advisory committee set to review Biogen Incs experimental Alzheimers drug aducanumab on Friday.Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. David Knopma...

Hungary to impose more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread -radio

The Hungarian government will decide later this week on new restrictions to curb a rapid spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Monday. Gergely Gulyas did not specify what the new measures would...

Ivory Coast president on track for election win, opposition cry foul

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara edged closer to claiming a landslide election victory, partial tallies showed on Monday, though opponents said his bid for a third term was illegal and the results were skewed by an opposition boycott...

U.S. judge doubtful about Texas Republican bid to scrap 127,000 votes

A federal judge in Texas on Monday appeared skeptical of an attempt by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area. On the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020