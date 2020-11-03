Left Menu
Foreign secy Harsh Shringla arrives in London to further India-UK strategic partnership

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Tuesday arrived in London to take forward the India-UK strategic partnership, said the Indian Embassy in UK.

ANI | London | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:56 IST
Foreign secy Harsh Shringla arrives in London to further India-UK strategic partnership
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Tuesday arrived in London to take forward the India-UK strategic partnership, said the Indian Embassy in UK. In a Twitter post, the Embassy stated that Shringla's visit was a part of India's continuing international engagement and diplomatic outreach in spite of COVID-19 limitations.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla arrives in London to take forward IndiaUK Strategic Partnership. Visit to UK is part of India's continuing international engagement & diplomatic outreach in spite of limitations posed by Covid19," tweeted India in UK. Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that India and UK had increased cooperation through several initiatives.

"India and UK have increased cooperation through the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and co-chaired by the UK," she further said. (ANI)

