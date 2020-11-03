Left Menu
The stocks rallied early on Tuesday rising for the second day in a row as voters across the country head to the polls to cast their ballot.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:02 IST
Stocks rally in US as voters head to cast vote on Election Day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The stocks rallied early on Tuesday rising for the second day in a row as voters across the country head to the polls to cast their ballot. According to The Hill, Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a gain of 331 points Tuesday, rising 1.2 per cent while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7 per cent and the S&P 500 rose 1 per cent.

The market's strong Election Day open comes after stocks closed with solid gains Monday, shrugging off Wall Street's worst week since March ahead of a "potentially tumultuous week". The Dow closed with a gain of 423 points Monday, rising 1.6 per cent, while the Nasdaq gained 0.4 per cent and the S&P rose 1.2 per cent. The week ahead also holds a flurry of other potentially market-moving events unrelated to the election, the American Daily reported further.

The 2020 US Presidential election is much different from the previous presidential elections owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the relations between the US and China being the key talking points of the election campaigns. (ANI)

