US Elections 2020: Trump claims victory, says results have been 'phenomenal'

Claiming victory in the 2020 presidential elections, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) thanked the American people for their tremendous support and said the results of polls have been "phenomenal". "I thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we will not stand for it... The results tonight have been phenomenal... We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this elections," he said while addressing a crowd, many of whom were without masks, from the White House.

Voting has closed in the US and all eyes are on the vote count to decide the race for the White House between incumbent President Trump and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden. Democratic presidential nominee Biden has garnered a lead of 220 electoral votes against Trump's 213 votes in the US presidential polls, according to current projections by CNN on Tuesday.

To win the presidency, either Trump or Biden must acquire over 50 per cent of the electoral college vote, which is 538 in total. Therefore, each candidate must get a minimum of 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency. Biden is projected to win Washington, Oregon, California, Illinois, New Hampshire and New Mexico.

California has one of the biggest shares in the Electoral College, with 55 votes, while Illinois also has a significant contribution with 20. Biden is also projected to win Colorado, Connecticut, Vermont, Delaware, Washington, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

According to the projections, Trump is expected to win Wyoming, Missouri, Utah, and Kansas. (ANI)