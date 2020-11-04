US Election 2020: Four Congresswomen 'the Squad' get re-elected

Amid the uncertainty about who will become the next US President, four Congresswomen often called "the Squad" have been re-elected. According to a report by The New York Times, the 2020 election brought victory to all four congresswomen -- representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, underscoring their popularity among their constituents.

Ocasio-Cortez, who won over a first-time Republican challenger, said in a tweet, "Serving NY-14 and fighting for working class families in Congress has been the greatest honor, privilege, and responsibility of my life. Thank you to the Bronx and Queens for re-electing me to the House despite the millions spent against us, and trusting me to represent you once more." "Together, we have fought for our shared humanity. We have organised. We have mobilised. We have legislated our values. I am so proud to be your Congresswoman and your partner in the work. I believe in the power of us. And we're just getting started," Pressley said on her Twitter handle.

The foursome, who have collectively become nothing less than political celebrities, have often found themselves in the spotlight since 2016 when the Democrats came to power in the White House. President Trump told the group of four minority congresswomen to "go back" to the countries they came from in 2019, NYT reported. Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez has slammed President Trump for claiming to have already won the Presidential elections.

"Donald Trump's premature claims of victory are illegitimate, dangerous, and authoritarian. Count the votes. Respect the results," Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet. (ANI)