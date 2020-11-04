Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Election 2020: Four Congresswomen 'the Squad' get re-elected

Amid the uncertainty about who will become the next US President, four Congresswomen often called "the Squad" have been re-elected.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:56 IST
US Election 2020: Four Congresswomen 'the Squad' get re-elected
(From L to R) Democratic congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the uncertainty about who will become the next US President, four Congresswomen often called "the Squad" have been re-elected. According to a report by The New York Times, the 2020 election brought victory to all four congresswomen -- representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, underscoring their popularity among their constituents.

Ocasio-Cortez, who won over a first-time Republican challenger, said in a tweet, "Serving NY-14 and fighting for working class families in Congress has been the greatest honor, privilege, and responsibility of my life. Thank you to the Bronx and Queens for re-electing me to the House despite the millions spent against us, and trusting me to represent you once more." "Together, we have fought for our shared humanity. We have organised. We have mobilised. We have legislated our values. I am so proud to be your Congresswoman and your partner in the work. I believe in the power of us. And we're just getting started," Pressley said on her Twitter handle.

The foursome, who have collectively become nothing less than political celebrities, have often found themselves in the spotlight since 2016 when the Democrats came to power in the White House. President Trump told the group of four minority congresswomen to "go back" to the countries they came from in 2019, NYT reported. Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez has slammed President Trump for claiming to have already won the Presidential elections.

"Donald Trump's premature claims of victory are illegitimate, dangerous, and authoritarian. Count the votes. Respect the results," Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Race to White House enters uncharted territory; Biden and Trump gear up for legal battle

The race for the White House appears to be headed towards an uncharted territory with the Trump and Biden campaigns gearing up for a protracted legal battle in the US Supreme Court as the election results in some of the key battleground sta...

Process of Ganga rejuvenation continuous task: Jal Shakti Minister

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said the process of Ganga rejuvenation is a continuous task and emphasised on promoting public participation in the mission. Speaking at the Ganga Utsav organised by the Nation...

Continuity or change, US-India ties at level of no return: Foreign Secretary

The US-India relationship has matured to a level of no return, which would not be affected by the outcome of the US presidential race, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Wednesday. Against the backdrop of a knife-edge Ame...

First phase of Kerala Crafts Village becomes operational, 50 art forms on display

The first phase of the Vellar Arts and Crafts Village on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, showcasing 50 handicrafts in 28 studios, became operational from Wednesday. As per a statement from the Kerala government, the project aims to rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020