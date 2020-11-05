Left Menu
AstraZeneca misses target for delivery of COVID-19 vaccine: UK Government Taskforce

05-11-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has missed its target of delivering 30 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 to the UK by September, as the producer is predicted to only hand over 4 million doses by the end of the year, Kate Bingham, the head of the government's vaccine task force, has said.

Bingham spoke during a meeting of the Commons health and social care committee on Wednesday and said issues had arisen during the production process.

"The projections that were made in good faith at the time to get to 30 million doses in September was assuming that absolutely everything would work and that there were no hiccups at all ... and it hasn't gone linearly and it's not through lack of care or attention or availability of equipment ... it's just, this normally takes a very long time," the vaccine task force chief said. (ANI/Sputnik)

