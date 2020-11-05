Left Menu
Australia signs COVID-19 vaccine deals with Novavax, Pfizer

The Australian government has signed agreements on Thursday with pharmaceutical company Novavax and a consortium of companies, Pfizer and BioNTech, to supply 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Image Credit: ANI

Canberra [Australia], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The Australian government has signed agreements on Thursday with pharmaceutical company Novavax and a consortium of companies, Pfizer and BioNTech, to supply 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. "Under the agreements, Novavax will supply 40 million vaccine doses and Pfizer/BioNTech will provide 10 million vaccine doses, should the vaccines be proven safe and effective," the statement on the Australian government website said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government's COVID-19 Vaccine and Treatment Strategy had now secured access to four types of vaccines and over 134 million doses. "By securing multiple COVID-19 vaccines we are giving Australians the best shot at early access to a vaccine, should trials prove successful," the prime minister said.

Vaccines from Novavax and Pfizer-BioNTech are expected to be available in Australia starting in early 2021. On August 19, the Australian authorities signed an agreement with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, which the company is developing together with Oxford University. The authorities also signed an agreement with the University of Queensland, where the development of a vaccine is underway in conjunction with the Australian company, CSL Limited. (ANI/Sputnik)

