COAS of Indian Army conferred honorary rank of General of Nepali Army

The Chief of Army Staff Indian Army, General MM Naravane was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:54 IST
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane conferred with the honorary rank of 'General of the Nepal Army' by Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. Image Credit: ANI

The Chief of Army Staff Indian Army, General MM Naravane was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday. According to a statement released by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, General Naravane was honoured at a ceremony at the President's official residence Shital Niwas in Kathmandu. He was also presented with a sword and scroll during the function.

Present at the ceremony were Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, Indian Ambassador Vinay M. Kwatra and other senior officials of both the countries. "The practice follows a seven-decade-old tradition of conferring Army Chiefs of each other's country with the honorary title. Commander-in-Chief General KM Cariappa was the first Indian Army Chief to be decorated with the title in 1950. In January last year, Chief of Nepali Army, General Purna Chandra Thapa, was also made the honorary General of the Indian Army by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in New Delhi," the release read.

During the meeting with Hon'ble President, General Naravane conveyed his gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him and also discussed measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation. Earlier today, India gifted medical equipment including X-ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units and anaesthesia machines for two field hospitals of the Nepali Army.

Additional ventilators were also gifted to assist the Nepali Army in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

