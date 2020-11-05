Left Menu
Poland reports record 27,143 new cases of COVID-19

Poland has set a new record for COVID-19 infections over the past day, with 27,143 new cases, the country's ministry of health reported on Thursday.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:53 IST
Poland reports record 27,143 new cases of COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Poland has set a new record for COVID-19 infections over the past day, with 27,143 new cases, the country's ministry of health reported on Thursday. On Wednesday, the previous record was reported with 24,692 cases of infection and 373 deaths.

According to Poland's ministry of health, over the past 24 hours, more than 360 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded. To date, Poland has confirmed over 466,600 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 6,842.

On Wednesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced new restrictive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus. The theaters, cinemas, and museums will be closed in the country starting Saturday. Galleries and most shops will also be temporarily closed. In addition, the country's primary schools will extend distance learning from Monday, and the measure will be in effect until at least November 29.

