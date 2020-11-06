Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Elections 2020: News broadcasters cut away from Trump's press conference, conduct fact checks

With US President Donald Trump claiming that he was being cheated and the "illegal votes" were the reason behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead in several states, news broadcasters cut away from the press conference and gave a fact check to the claims.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 09:29 IST
US Elections 2020: News broadcasters cut away from Trump's press conference, conduct fact checks
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) speaking at a press conference.. Image Credit: ANI

With US President Donald Trump claiming that he was being cheated and the "illegal votes" were the reason behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead in several states, news broadcasters cut away from the press conference and gave a fact check to the claims. During the press conference on Thursday (local time), Trump said: "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us....I have already won many critical states... massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, to name just a few, we won these and many other states despite historic election interference from big media, big money, and big tech... We won by historic numbers."

He referred to the ongoing polls as "phony". "We were winning in all key states by a lot, actually, and then our numbers started getting miraculously whittled away, and they would not allow legally permissible observers," Trump said.

According to a report by Deadline, while CNN and Fox news carried Trump's remarks in their entirety, but MSNBC took just the start of his statement; Shepard Smith on sibling net CNBC following suit awhile later. Similarly, three broadcast networks -- CBS, ABC and NBC carried the press conference but the Comcast-own outlet joined its cable cousin in the last few minutes and cut away. The Disney-owned network had also cut short its feed near the end of Trump's speech.

"A number of the networks stayed with the President's comments that he's been cheated out of a victory, there were phony polls designed to keep people at home," said MSNBC anchors Brian Williams to fellow anchor Rachel Maddow right afterwards, Deadline reported. He further said, "Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the President of the United States but correcting the President of the United States..."

"We'll get a read-out, a summation of the points he is still making from the briefing room," the former NBC Nightly News frontman added. On NBC, Lester Holt said, "We are watching President Trump speaking live from the White House and we have to interrupt here because the president made a number of false statements including the notion that there has been fraudulent voting. There has been no evidence of that. Allegations by his campaign but his campaign spokespeople unable to provide any evidence. He also has suggested that the polls and many of which were incorrect were somehow the product of election interference."

Similarly, the NPR was seen cutting off Trump's speech by people like political advisor Adam Parkhomenko. "Trump is speaking now before the media. NPR cut off him off for a fact check. Unacceptable decision...I then scrolled through all the many commercial radio stations. They were not carrying Trump's remarks. Misusing our public airwaves, free," Newsweek quoted Ralph Nader as saying.

While ABC News and CBS News went to a fact check, Jon Karl, the network's chief White House correspondent, said, "There is simply no evidence presented in any of these states that there are illegal votes." While CNN did not cut off Trump's speech, at the end CNN's Jake Tapper said, "What a sad night for the United States of America." Tapper called the scene "ugly" and "pathetic."

Anderson Cooper was also quoted as saying, "That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realising his time is over." (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress' apprehensions baseless, Kamal Nath govt also elected through EVMs: Tulsi Silawat

Sanwer BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat termed apprehensions raised by Congress regarding the Electronic Voting Machines EVMs as baseless, stating that the opposition party did not level such allegations when former chief minister Kamal Nath-led...

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 update that brings 100 new emoji, eight new wallpapers and several other enhancements and bug fixes for supported Apple devices.The latest over-the-air OTA update also adds support ...

Fuji Xerox changing name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation from April 2021

Fuji Xerox New Zealand FXNZ announced today that it is changing its name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand Ltd from April 2021. Other Fuji Xerox affiliates and sales companies across the Asia Pacific including Japan will also chan...

Pakistan PM's luncheon becomes session for allies to vent anger against govt

The allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI on Thursday used the luncheon organised by Prime Minister Imran Khan to vent out their anger on issues they were facing. Citing sources, The News International reported that the allies expressed re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020