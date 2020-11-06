New Zealand's new cabinet officially sworn in

Left Menu
New Zealand's new cabinet was officially sworn in on Friday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stressing economic recovery from "one of the most challenging times in history".

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:08 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Wellington [New Zealand], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand's new cabinet was officially sworn in on Friday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stressing economic recovery from "one of the most challenging times in history". "Today I reminded cabinet that the honor of serving comes with enormous responsibility. We take nothing for granted in leading the team of five million over the next three years," Ardern said after the first meeting of the new cabinet.

The parliament will be opened on November 25. The final election results released by the Electoral Commission (EC) on Friday showed the Labor Party led by Ardern won 50 per cent of the votes, which enabled the Labor to rule by itself. However, she has chosen to set up a coalition with the Green Party, giving the party two minister portfolios outside the cabinet.

The EC also released the official results of the end of life choice and cannabis legalisation and control referendums. New Zealanders have voted in support of the End of Life Choice Act, and against the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill becoming law in the referendums on October 17th along with the general election.

According to Friday's final result, about 65.1 per cent of the electorate voted in favor of legalising euthanasia, which was 1,893,290 votes, and 33.7 per cent said "no" in the End of Life Choice referendum or 979,079 votes. In the cannabis question, 48.4 per cent of the voters, or 1,406,973 votes, said yes, and 50.7 per cent or 1,474,635 ballots chose "no," the result showed. (ANI/Xinhua)

