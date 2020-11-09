Austrian Chancellor, French President to hold online conference today

Vienna [Austria], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is to hold an online meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday. According to media reports, citing the Austrian government, the two leaders are expected to discuss the topic of counteracting Islamist terrorism in the wake of attacks in Nice and Vienna. Other topics will include border security and relations with Turkey.

Macron was originally to visit Austria in person but had to shift to a videoconferencing due to COVID-19 regulations. Previously, both leaders called for a European response to counter Islamist terrorism in light of recent attacks. (ANI/Sputnik)