Russia's COVID-19 tally grows by record 21,798

Moscow [Russia], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered a new single-day record of 21,798 COVID-19 cases, up from 20,498 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,796,132, the federal response center said on Monday. The previous record of 20,582 cases was reported on November 6.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 21,798 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 5,849 (26.8 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,796,132. Moscow reported a new single-day record of 6,897 COVID-19 cases, up from 5,751 yesterday. This is the highest daily increase of all Russia's regions, followed by St. Petesburg with 1,403 cases (up from 1,331 yesterday) and the Moscow region with 660 cases (up from 644 yesterday).

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region. As many as 256 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, down from 286 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 30,793.

In the same period, 10,722 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 11,492 yesterday, bringing the total of discharges to 1,335,141. According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 65.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 425,117 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)