Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's COVID-19 tally grows by record 21,798

Russia has registered a new single-day record of 21,798 COVID-19 cases, up from 20,498 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,796,132, the federal response center said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:42 IST
Russia's COVID-19 tally grows by record 21,798
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered a new single-day record of 21,798 COVID-19 cases, up from 20,498 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,796,132, the federal response center said on Monday. The previous record of 20,582 cases was reported on November 6.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 21,798 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 5,849 (26.8 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,796,132. Moscow reported a new single-day record of 6,897 COVID-19 cases, up from 5,751 yesterday. This is the highest daily increase of all Russia's regions, followed by St. Petesburg with 1,403 cases (up from 1,331 yesterday) and the Moscow region with 660 cases (up from 644 yesterday).

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region. As many as 256 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, down from 286 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 30,793.

In the same period, 10,722 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 11,492 yesterday, bringing the total of discharges to 1,335,141. According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 65.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 425,117 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

US Police investigating after black male shot dead outside church in North Carolina

A Black male has been shot dead outside a church in the US state of North Carolina on Sunday evening, law enforcement officials said in a press release, adding that an investigation is underway. The incident took place in the city of High ...

Maharashtra Governor speaks to Anil Deshmukh, expresses concerns over Arnab Goswami's security, health

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari spoke to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the Raj Bhavan stated on Monday. The Governor also asked ...

Hungarian teachers' union urges parents to keep kids at home amid COVID surge

A Hungarian teachers union has asked parents not to send their children to school and kindergarten to protect teachers and parents from the coronavirus pandemic, clashing with the government which has vowed to keep schools open. Hungary now...

European shares jump as Biden wins U.S. election

European shares jumped on Monday as a victory for Democrat Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election raised hopes of better trade ties between Washington and Europe, while chipmaker Infineon rose on a strong revenue forecast.The pan-Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020