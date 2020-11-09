Left Menu
Development News Edition

France welcomes Biden's pledge to bring US back to Paris Climate Accord

Paris welcomes US President-elect Joe Biden's commitment to return to the Paris agreement on climate change, French Minister-Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester said on Monday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:17 IST
France welcomes Biden's pledge to bring US back to Paris Climate Accord
US President-elect Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

Paris welcomes US President-elect Joe Biden's commitment to return to the Paris agreement on climate change, French Minister-Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester said on Monday. Last week, the Donald Trump administration officially withdrew from the Paris agreement, claiming that it would undermine the US economy, one of the biggest in the world and responsible for nearly 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Joe Biden, who is projected to win over 270 electoral votes necessary to take the White House, has voiced his intention to rejoin the accord in 77 days and lead the country towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

"The return of the United States to the Paris agreement is a very positive signal of a changing situation. But Europe has an obligation to fully assume its role as a political and commercial power," Riester wrote on Twitter. The Paris deal went into force in November 2016 to keep the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and limit warming to 1.5 degrees in a bid to reduce the impact and risks of climate change.

The signatories must determine and report regularly its efforts to mitigate global warming. The deal, however, has no compliance mechanism.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Uber launches 'PIN-Dispatch' feature at Delhi airport to reduce wait time

Ride hailing major Uber on Monday said it has launched its PIN-Dispatch feature at Delhi airport, aimed at reducing wait time and enhancing rider experience. The feature, which is already available at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, will ...

Former Kosovo president faces war crimes judge after shock resignation

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, the rebel turned politician who abruptly resigned last week to face war crimes charges, appears before a judge for the first time in The Hague on Monday.Thaci led the fight against Serbian forces in 199...

7-yr-old boy sodomised, accused arrested: Police

A seven-year-old child was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village in Roza area of the district, police said on Monday. Accused Vimal has been arrested on charges of committing the sexual offence against the order of nature, said Shahja...

EU holds "great expectations" for president-elect Biden in trade

The European Union has great expectations of a new U.S. president and hopes the United States will re-engage in multilateral trade talks, EU officials said on Monday. EU ministers responsible for trade were meeting by video conference on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020