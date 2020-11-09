Nepal President unveils special anthology on Mahatma Gandhi

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Monday released "maile bujheko gaandhii" translated as 'My understanding about Gandhi' -- a special anthology on Mahatma Gandhi during a ceremony. President Bidya Devi Bhandari, unveiled special anthology at Shital Niwas, Kathmandu in the presence of Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

"The book has been brought out by the Embassy of India along with the BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation to cherish the values of the Mahatma's universal teachings with our Nepali friends. It brings together for the first time uniquely Nepali perspectives on this revered global icon in the form of personal contributions from twenty five eminent and distinguished personalities representing a rich cross section of voices," a release from Indian Mission in Nepal states. "The publication also hopes to bring the youth of Nepal closer to Mahatma Gandhi, whose life and ideals remain timeless, universal and relevant for today's world," the statement further added.

The pictorial anthology in Nepalese is released to celebrate 151st Birth Anniversary of India's National Father, Mahatma Gandhi and to mark the culmination of the two years long celebrations of '150 years of Mahatma'-Gandhi@150. (ANI)