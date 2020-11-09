11 killed in ISIS attack in Iraq's capital

At least 11 people, including six civilians, have been killed in an attack by a group of terrorists affiliated to ISIS in the western region of Iraq's capital Baghdad.

Citing local media reports, Sputnik reported that the attack occurred late on Sunday in the district of Radwaniyah, located not far from the Baghdad international airport.

"The attack with the use of hand grenades and light weapons was carried out on a security tower of the Iraqi army and the [anti-terrorist] Sahwa [tribal] militia in the Radwaniyah area. The final death toll stands at five deaths among the militias and six civilians," the local media quoted the sources as saying. (ANI)

