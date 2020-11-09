Myanmar's COVID-19 cases increase to 61,975

Yangon [Myanmar], November 09 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of the novel coronavirus cases in Myanmar has increased to 61,975 as of Monday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. A total of 598 more COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the country.

The death toll of COVID-19 reached 1,437, with 17 newly reported deaths on Monday in the country, the release said. According to the ministry's figures, 46,661 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

A total of 804,163 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the ministry's figures said. Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of coronavirus on March 23. (ANI/Xinhua)