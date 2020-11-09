1 student killed, 8 injured in Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak blast
A bomb exploded in Afghanistan's central province of Maidan Wardak, injuring eight students and causing one death, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:40 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], November 09 (ANI/Sputnik): A bomb exploded in Afghanistan's central province of Maidan Wardak, injuring eight students and causing one death, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
"The blast occurred at the entrance gate of Tabesh Private University. One student was killed and eight others were injured," a source in the law faculty of Tabesh Private University told Sputnik.
No group has taken responsibility for the blast. (ANI/Sputnik)