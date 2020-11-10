India stands against terrorism, arms smuggling, money laundering: PM Modi at SCO meet

India stands against terrorism, arms smuggling, drug and money laundering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday and noted the country is firm in its commitment to work under Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as per the principles laid down in the SCO charter. "We stand against terrorism, arms smuggling, drugs and money laundering. India is firm in its commitment to work under SCO as per the principles laid down in the SCO Charter," Prime Minister Modi said addressing the 20th Summit of Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The meet, which was attended by all SCO member countries, was held virtually due to coronavirus pandemic. Member countries of the SCO are expected to issue a statement on countering the spread of terrorism including on the internet.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India's pharma industry has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries during the pandemic. He added that India will use its vaccine production and distribution capacity to help the entire humanity in fighting this crisis.

"In this very difficult time of unprecedented epidemic, India's pharma industry has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries. As the world's largest vaccine producing country, India will use its vaccine production and distribution capacity to help the entire humanity in fighting this crisis," he said. The Prime Minister called for "reformed multilateralism" that reflects the global realities of the present times.

He said the United Nations has completed 75 years but the basic goal of the world body is still incomplete. "The United Nations has completed its 75 years. But despite many successes, the basic goal of the United Nations is still incomplete. The world struggling with the economic and social suffering of the epidemic is expecting that there are radical changes in the system of the UN," PM Modi said.