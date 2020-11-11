Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to co-chair ASEAN-India summit; trade, connectivity, Indo-Pacific to be key focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc will co-chair the 17th ASEAN-India summit on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:12 IST
PM Modi to co-chair ASEAN-India summit; trade, connectivity, Indo-Pacific to be key focus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc will co-chair the 17th ASEAN-India summit on Thursday. The leaders of all ten ASEAN member states will participate in the summit which will be held virtually.

The summit will review the status of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas such as connectivity, maritime cooperation, trade and commerce, education and capacity building. ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2021-2025) will also be adopted during the meet. COVID-19, post-pandemic economic recovery and important regional and international developments will also be discussed at the summit.

Informed sources told ANI that with Indo-Pacific gaining salience in the global discourse, the partnership between India and ASEAN is poised to achieve new strengths. "India was one of the first countries to welcome ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific, which share a lot of commonalities with India's own Indo-Pacific vision. India wants to see a strong, unified and prosperous ASEAN playing a central role in the Indo-Pacific region" a source said.

PM Modi, in his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in June 2018, highlighted ASEAN centrality and unity as an important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific vision. "The ten countries of South East Asia connect the two great oceans in both the geographical and civilizational sense. Inclusiveness, openness and ASEAN centrality and unity, therefore, lie at the heart of the new Indo-Pacific", the Prime Minister said in his speech.

With its Act East Policy, India is constantly trying to improve regional connectivity. India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway is an ongoing effort to enhance road-connectivity between India's North East and the South East Asia.

There is good air-connectivity between India and several ASEAN countries, including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Last year, Indigo and Vietjet started air-services between India and Vietnam, efforts have also been made to enhance connectivity in the digital and cyber domain also.

India's Act East Policy, which provides the guiding framework to take forward the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership to the next level, recognizes connectivity in its broadest sense as the key. Connectivity includes physical, economic, political and people-to-people connectivity. In 2018, India offered a USD 1 billion Line of Credit to ASEAN countries for connectivity and infrastructure projects.

With the increasing focus on the oceans as providers of resources, reservoirs of biodiversity, highways of global trade and frontiers of scientific research, cooperation in the maritime domain has become increasingly important under the overall rubric of ASEAN-India cooperation. In the East Asia Summit held in Bangkok in November 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative to implement India's Indo-Pacific Vision of a safe, secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific Maritime domain - to strengthen maritime security, preserve maritime ecology, sustainably harness maritime resources, enhance cooperation on capacity building and resource sharing, ensure disaster risk reduction and management, promote science, technology and academic cooperation and enhance connectivity, maritime trade and transport.

India and ASEAN have a Free Trade Agreement spanning goods, services and investment, including ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement, ASEAN-India Trade in Services Agreement and ASEAN-India Investment Agreement. On the economic front, India-ASEAN trade and investment relations have been growing, with ASEAN being India's fourth-largest trading partner.

In 2019-20, ASEAN-India trade stood at USD 86.9 billion. The principal commodities of India's exports to ASEAN countries include petroleum products, ship, boat and floating structures, bovine meat, organic chemicals, marine products and iron and steel while principal commodities of imports include coal, coke and briquettes, vegetable oils, telecom instruments, crude petroleum and organic chemicals. The two biggest religions of South-East Asia spread from the Indian subcontinent, the biggest temple of the world is in Cambodia, the languages of the two regions share a lot of common words including the word 'bhasha' itself which means language.

The Indian epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata are as popular in South-East Asia as they are in India. Even today and the coronation ceremony of Thai kings is performed with Indian rituals. The traditional medicinal systems of ASEAN countries share many commonalities with Indian Ayurveda. Sources said all these tell the tale of "our long and time-tested cross-cultural influences and interactions". (ANI)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Biswajit Daimary resigns as BPF working president, to join BJP

Biswajit Daimary, founding member of the Bodoland Peoples Front, on Wednesday resigned as the working president of the BPF, and said he will join the BJP. Daimary announced at a press conference that he will be resigning from the primary me...

PM Modi extends condolences on demise of Bahrain counterpart Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended condolences on the demise of Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Pri...

China's Rhodiola set to sell and test Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine

Chinas Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding announced a deal on Wednesday to manufacture, sell and test Russias COVID-19 vaccine in China, hours after interim results showed it was 92 effective at protecting people from the disease.The ini...

Tata Steel Chess cancelled owing to COVID-19 pandemic

This years Tata Steel India Rapid and Blitz chess tournament was on Wednesday cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said. World champion Magnus Carlsen won the tournament last year which was a part of the Grand Chess Tour and h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020