Amid rising terror attack in Europe, French MEP asks EU to stop 'showering' Turkey, Pakistan with subsidies

Terming Turkey and Pakistan as countries of concern amid rising terrorists attack in Europe, French Member of European Parliament (MEP) Nicolas Bay has asked European Union (EU) to stop "showering" Ankara and Islamabad with subsidies and customs facilities, rather put sanctions against them.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:41 IST
French Member of European Parliament (MEP) Nicolas Bay. Image Credit: ANI

Terming Turkey and Pakistan as countries of concern amid rising terrorists attack in Europe, French Member of European Parliament (MEP) Nicolas Bay has asked European Union (EU) to stop "showering" Ankara and Islamabad with subsidies and customs facilities, rather put sanctions against them. "During the European Parliamentary plenary of November, 11 French MEP Nicolas Bay from the Identity and Democracy Group had strong words against European aid to Pakistan and Turkey in light of threats coming from both countries. MEP Bay's comments were made in the context of a debate on the 'fight against terrorism, freedom of expression and education'," a press statement read.

Speaking to the European Commissioner Ylva Johansson responsible for Home Affairs, Nicolas Bay was critical of the support being given by the European Commission to the countries of concern. "You are showering countries like Pakistan and Turkey with subsidies and customs facilities. We want to sanction them!" Linking terrorism threats to migration, MEP Bay gave the stark warning that the latest terrorist attacks in Paris had all been committed by migrants arriving in Europe.

Highlighting that over the last year's terrorist attacks had taken place across Europe in Vienna Madrid, London, Paris, Nice, Milan, Berlin, Amsterdam, Toulouse, Stockholm and St Petersburg, the parliamentarian recognised that "No victim should be forgotten!" "The last three attacks in France were perpetrated by people of immigrant backgrounds: It was a Pakistani who attacked journalists in Paris; it was a Chechen who slit the throat of a teacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine; it was a Tunisian, freshly arrived via Lampedusa, who murdered three people in a church in Nice."

Bay pointed out that since the Madrid attacks in 2004, 450 people had been killed by Islamist terrorists in Europe and that Europe was losing its identity. "They attack us for who we are, not what we do. We cannot fight this battle if we refuse to name the enemy," he said.

Bay singled out both Turkey and Pakistan as countries of concern during his intervention: "Erdogan is also moving forward because the European Union does not dare to act, he is waging war on Armenia, and in Libya by deploying jihadists from the ranks of Da'esh, he is threatening our continent with migratory subversion, he is converting the Basilica of Saint Sophie into a mosque." Bay further critiqued the Commission for its financing of Islamist organisations stating that EUR5.6 million had been given towards Muslim Brotherhood networks. "In total, over the last 5 years, the European Union has paid 36.5 million euros directly to Islamist organisations or projects in which they were involved."

The debate comes in the aftermath of the recent terrorist attacks that took place in France and Austria. President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, prior to the debate had opened the European Parliament stating that it was "a shared responsibility to fight all types of extremism". (ANI)

