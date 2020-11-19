Left Menu
7 civilians including women, children killed in mortar attack in Kunduz

The Taliban attacked the northeastern city of Kunduz on Wednesday evening killing seven civilians and six more were wounded including women and children in a mortar attack.

ANI | Kunduz | Updated: 19-11-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 12:32 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Taliban attacked the northeastern city of Kunduz on Wednesday evening killing seven civilians and six more were wounded including women and children in a mortar attack. The incident happened in Taloka area in the city of Kunduz where a mortar hit "civilian houses", Tolo News reported Citing Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Afghan and foreign officials have said the level of violence in the country is unacceptable. Recently, Imam Sahib, Dasht-e-Archi district, and the city of Kunduz witnessed heavy clashes between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban, Tolo News further reported.

The Taliban has not yet commented about the incident. Violence has increased in the country despite ongoing peace efforts in Doha. (ANI)

