Russia registers record single-day increase of over 23,000 cases

Moscow [Russia], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered a record single-day increase of 23,610 COVID-19 cases, up from 20,985 yesterday, bringing the total to 2,015,608, the federal response center said on Thursday. The previous record of 22,778 COVID-19 cases was registered on Monday.

According to the response center, Russia has confirmed 23,610 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions in the past 24 hours, of which 6,078 (25.7 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms. Moscow reported 6,438 COVID-19 cases, up from 4,174 yesterday. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,312 cases (up from 2,215 yesterday) and the Moscow region with 880 cases (up from 864 yesterday).

The response center reported 463 coronavirus fatalities, up from 456 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 34,850 and breaking record for the third day in a row. The recoveries also hit a new record for the third consecutive day, as 25,573 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 25,179 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,526,656. (ANI/Sputnik)

