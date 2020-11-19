Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNICEF warns emergence of 'lost COVID generation' over pandemic's impact on children

The world risks acquiring a generation of children whose education, nutrition and health have been irreversibly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:19 IST
UNICEF warns emergence of 'lost COVID generation' over pandemic's impact on children
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Geneva [Switzerland], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The world risks acquiring a generation of children whose education, nutrition and health have been irreversibly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday. The fund released a report titled "Averting a Lost COVID Generation" ahead of the World Children's Day on November 20.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a persistent myth that children are barely affected by the disease. Nothing could be further from the truth ... While children can get sick and can spread the disease, this is just the tip of the pandemic iceberg. Disruptions to key services and soaring poverty rates pose the biggest threat to children. The longer the crisis persists, the deeper its impact on children's education, health, nutrition and well-being. The future of an entire generation is at risk," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said, as quoted in a press release to the report. According to the report, one in nine coronavirus cases in 87 countries were confirmed in children and adolescents under 20 years of age, or 11 per cent of all 25.7 million cases reported by these countries.

Meanwhile, school closures have affected 572 million children worldwide, or 33 per cent, according to the report. UNICEF has argued against school closures, saying that schools are not the main driver of community transmission and that children are more likely to get infected outside school settings, with the net benefit of keeping schools open with basic safety measures in place outweighing the costs of closing them.

Furthermore, the report documented a 40-per cent decline in the coverage of nutrition services for women and children across 135 countries, with 265 million children still missing out on school meals globally. Yet, the most serious threat to children is associated with COVID-19-related disruptions to critical health and social services, according to the report. Fear of infection was the reason of drop in coverage of health services such as routine vaccinations, outpatient care for childhood infectious diseases, and maternal health services across in around one-third of 140 countries reviewed by UNICEF.

The agency provided a six-point list of recommendations to governments and the private sector, urging them to prioritize the needs of children. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp shares shed early gains; settle marginally higher

Shedding early gains, shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Thursday closed marginally higher on the bourses after the company reported good sales during the festive period. On the BSE, the scrip settled at Rs 2,988.45, higher 0.18 per cent. Durin...

Priyanka wishes 'perfect husband' Raina on International Men's Day

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Rainas wife, Priyanka, on Thursday extended wishes to her perfect husband on the occasion of International Mens Day. Role of men in our society has become more crucial than ever to ensure an equal world for me...

Soccer-Man City boss Guardiola signs two-year extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.Peps contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years. It is a product of the mutua...

Sport-Britain announces £300 million 'winter survival package' for sport

The British government announced a 300 million pound winter survival package on Thursday to help spectator sports impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but excluding the Premier League and cricket. The cash injection is largely made up of loan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020