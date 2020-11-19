Left Menu
Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India after "confidential legal issue" is addressed in UK: MEA

Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, on Thursday said that fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India after the "confidential legal issue" is addressed in the United Kingdom (UK).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:43 IST
Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India after "confidential legal issue" is addressed in UK: MEA
Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, speaking at the virtual weekly press briefing. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, on Thursday said that fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India after the "confidential legal issue" is addressed in the United Kingdom (UK). Speaking at the weekly press briefing, Srivastava said that no exact timeline has been indicated and India is going to "continue to take up this issue with UK authorities".

"We have been told that there's a confidential legal issue which needs addressing, following which Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India. No particular timeline has been indicated to us and we continue to take up this issue with UK authorities," he said. He further said that Phase 8 of the Vande Bharat Mission has operated 763 international flights from 24 countries, landing in 21 airports across India.

"Phase VIII of Vande Bharat Mission has operated 763 international flights from 24 countries, landing in 21 airports across India. 1 lakh 40 thousand persons returned in this phase. A total of 30.9 lakh Indians have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission till today," he added. The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions. (ANI)

