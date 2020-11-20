Mexico reports over one lakh coronavirus deaths

Mexico City [Mexico], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Mexico has exceeded 100,000, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said. "As of today, more than 100,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Mexico. Our country has never faced an illness with such a quick spread," the official said at a press conference on late Thursday.

The death toll has increased by 576 people to 100,104 within the past 24 hours, according to Lopez-Gatell. The daily rise in the number of confirmed cases amounts to 4,472, with the total number of cases stands at 1,019,543.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 56.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.35 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)