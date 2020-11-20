Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico reports over one lakh coronavirus deaths

The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Mexico has exceeded 100,000, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 20-11-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 08:33 IST
Mexico reports over one lakh coronavirus deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City [Mexico], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Mexico has exceeded 100,000, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said. "As of today, more than 100,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Mexico. Our country has never faced an illness with such a quick spread," the official said at a press conference on late Thursday.

The death toll has increased by 576 people to 100,104 within the past 24 hours, according to Lopez-Gatell. The daily rise in the number of confirmed cases amounts to 4,472, with the total number of cases stands at 1,019,543.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 56.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.35 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Climate crisis: ‘Nowhere near the finish line’ – UN chief

Secretary-General Antnio Guterres applauded the blocs climate action in a virtual address to the European Council on Foreign Relations while emphasizing that we are still nowhere near the finish line... and still running behind in the race ...

Victims of road accident in UP's Pratapgarh were returning from wedding function: Senior govt official.

Victims of road accident in UPs Pratapgarh were returning from wedding function Senior govt official....

Couple commits suicide in Maharashtra's Vasai town

A married couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison mixed food here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vishnu Patel, 26, and his wife Pratiba, 22, were residents of Bhoipada in Vasai town of Palg...

Violence, insecurity continues to plague South Sudan communities

David Shearer, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan, warned of increased risk of conflict with the start of the dry season, in December-January, as people start moving towards sources of water for their cattle.I t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020