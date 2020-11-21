Left Menu
Pak embassy in UAE asks staff to be careful on social media

The Embassy of Pakistan in UAE on Friday asked members of Pakistani community to abide by the social media laws of their host country.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 21-11-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 11:17 IST
UAE flag (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

The embassy did not clarify if it received any complaints against members of the Pakistani community from the authorities in the UAE, although Pakistanis in the UAE have been complaining for the past couple of days that the visas of their family members are being rejected by UAE officials. "Out of context social media activity should be avoided and any issue/problem faced by community members may be reported to this Embassy," read the statement.

The embassy did not clarify if it received any complaints against members of the Pakistani community from the authorities in the UAE, although Pakistanis in the UAE have been complaining for the past couple of days that the visas of their family members are being rejected by UAE officials. "Out of context social media activity should be avoided and any issue/problem faced by community members may be reported to this Embassy," read the statement.

Pakistan Information Minister Shibli Faraz has confirmed that the visa services have been suspended for new Pakistani applicants, reported SAMAA TV. "This will not affect those who already hold visit visas," he added.

The UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visas to visitors for Pakistan and 11 other countries until further notice. Pakistan's Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed the news saying that the decision by the UAE authorities is 'believed to be related to the second wave of COVID-19'. (ANI)

