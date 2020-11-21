Left Menu
Development News Edition

India expresses strong concern to Pakistan High Commission official over Nagrota encounter

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday summoned Pakistan High Commission's official over the Nagrota encounter, where four terrorists were neutralised.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 12:00 IST
India expresses strong concern to Pakistan High Commission official over Nagrota encounter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday summoned Pakistan High Commission's official over the Nagrota encounter, where four terrorists were neutralised. According to sources, India conveyed its strong concern to Pakistan on the terror attack, allegedly planned by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir.

A strong protest was lodged demanding Pakistan to stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory while dismantling the terrorism infrastructure. The government of India stands firm and resolute in taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism, said sources.

An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours of Thursday near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district, the police had confirmed. Four terrorists were neutralised by the security forces, while one police constable sustained injuries during the operation.

According to sources, the four terrorists were likely from the United Nations-designated terror group JeM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla along with the top intelligence establishment over the Nagrota encounter.

Union Minister and former Army Chief General VK Singh on Friday said terror encounter in the Nagrota was an attempt by Pakistan to disrupt the upcoming District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minor girl burnt to death in Peshawar

In another heinous example of lawlessness in Pakistan, a seven-year-old girl was burnt to death in Peshawars Badaber town, with evidence suggesting that she was dragged into nearby field before her body was recovered, police said on Friday....

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany surpasses 900,000: Robert Koch Institute

Berlin Germany, November 21 ANISputnik Germany has confirmed 22,964 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 902,528, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday. The death toll has grown by 254 to 13,884 peop...

Amazon launches AFBP to prepare MBA graduates for leadership roles at co

Amazonon Friday launched its flagship leadership development programme Amazon Future Builders Program AFBP for students enrolled in premier B-Schools in India, including IIMs, ISB and XLRI and prepare them for leadership roles at the compan...

Playing with experienced players "benefitted" hockey player Jyoti

Indian womens hockey team forward Jyoti has said that playing alongside experienced players has taught her a lot. Jyoti had made her senior team debut for the womens side in April 2019 during the Malaysia Tour. During that particular tour, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020