India expresses strong concern to Pakistan High Commission official over Nagrota encounter
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday summoned Pakistan High Commission's official over the Nagrota encounter, where four terrorists were neutralised.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 12:00 IST
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday summoned Pakistan High Commission's official over the Nagrota encounter, where four terrorists were neutralised. According to sources, India conveyed its strong concern to Pakistan on the terror attack, allegedly planned by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir.
A strong protest was lodged demanding Pakistan to stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory while dismantling the terrorism infrastructure. The government of India stands firm and resolute in taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism, said sources.
An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours of Thursday near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district, the police had confirmed. Four terrorists were neutralised by the security forces, while one police constable sustained injuries during the operation.
According to sources, the four terrorists were likely from the United Nations-designated terror group JeM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla along with the top intelligence establishment over the Nagrota encounter.
Union Minister and former Army Chief General VK Singh on Friday said terror encounter in the Nagrota was an attempt by Pakistan to disrupt the upcoming District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
