Bangladesh PM Hasina is a complete human being, says adviser

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 21-11-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 19:55 IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister .

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a complete human being as she has successfully transformed the fortunes of 170 million Bangladeshis and given refuge to Rohingya Muslims, said her private industry and investment adviser. "Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a complete human being. She has successfully transformed the fortune of 170 million Bangladeshis, has given refuge to over a million Rohingya Muslims, but still finds the time to enjoy cooking, fishing and sewing," Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman wrote on his Facebook Page.

The adviser also shared pictures of the Prime Minister fishing and sewing clothes. "She is just an awesome lady of impeccable character apart from a Prime Minister and everyone should follow her principles," a user wrote in the comments section of the post.

Another user called Hasina an "awesome lady" and an inspiration for all women of Bangladesh. "She is really (an) amazing, awesome lady, an inspiration (for) all women of our country... I am really impressed and inspired as well by her good deeds... Being a woman I always feel proud of her. May her life be blessed. May Allah be always with her. Long live Sheikh Hasina," a Facebook user wrote. Till now the post by Rahman has received over 18,000 likes, 468 comments and been shared by 1.4k people on the social media platform. (ANI)

