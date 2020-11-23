Left Menu
Trump's campaign appeals dismissal of Pennsylvania election lawsuit

US President Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday filed a notice of appeal after a federal judge dismissed Trump's attempt to block the certification of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 08:38 IST
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday filed a notice of appeal after a federal judge dismissed Trump's attempt to block the certification of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania. Attorneys for the Trump's campaign, including Rudy Giuliani, submitted an appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit following Judge Matthew Brann's scathing ruling on Saturday dismissing Trump's case, reported The Hill.

The District Court judge on Saturday had dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump's campaign seeking to invalidate the mail-in votes in Pennsylvania, which is a significant loss for the campaign. Brann went on to reprimand the Trump's campaign lawyers for not presenting factual proof for seeking to invalidate so many votes in the key battleground state, reported CNN.

"One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption, such that this court would have no option but to regrettably grant the proposed injunctive relief despite the impact it would have on such a large group of citizens. That has not happened. Instead, this court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence," he said. On Saturday, Trump had alleged that Brann was 'a product of Senator Pat 'No Tariffs' Toomey', and 'no friend of his and Obama'.

"It's all a continuation of the never-ending Witch Hunt. Judge Brann, who would not even allow us to present our case or evidence, is a product of Senator Pat "No Tariffs" Toomey of Pennsylvania, no friend of mine, and Obama - No wonder. 900,000 Fraudulent Votes!" he had tweeted. "....WILL APPEAL!" he had said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, following the dismissal of Trump's lawsuit, Senator Toomey had stated that the President has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania. He went on to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the election victory, calling them dedicated public servants.

Since Biden was projected the winner of the presidential elections, Trump has refused to concede defeat to Biden, making debunked allegations that the election was rigged, while his campaign has filed several lawsuits in battleground states. Earlier, Biden had said that Trump was showing "incredible irresponsibility" by contesting the results of the presidential election and impeding the beginning of a transition process. (ANI)

