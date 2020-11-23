Over 200 COVID-19 deaths reported in Pakistan in past 7 days

As many as 211 people have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past seven days with an average of 30 deaths per day in Pakistan, Geo News reported on Monday citing a weekly analysis of the COVID-19 stats. With an average of 2,556.7 cases per day, the country has recorded a total of 17,897 COVID-19 cases in the past week during which 6,051 patients recovered.

According to a report by Geo News, in Punjab, the highest COVID-19 prevalence is recorded in Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore and Faisalabad. Meanwhile, in Sindh, Karachi and Hyderabad have maximum cases. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the most number of cases have been recorded from Peshawar, Abbottabad and Swat. It has been further reported that the number of critical patients has increased two-fold in the past two weeks.

According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, globally 58,751,191 cases and 1,389,770 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)