Venezuela's COVID-19 case tally tops 100,000

The number of registered cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Venezuela has exceeded 100,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

ANI | Caracas | Updated: 24-11-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Caracas [Venezuela], November 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of registered cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Venezuela has exceeded 100,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement. According to the latest data, 308 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded in Venezuela in the past day, the total case tally now stands at 100,143, of which 4,285 cases are active.

Two people have died in the past 24 hours, and the overall death toll is 873. Nearly 95,000 people have recovered from the disease in the country since the start of the outbreak. On March 11, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 a pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

