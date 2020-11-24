Left Menu
Brazilian police uses rubber bullets on protesters over black man's killing in Carrefour

The Brazilian police have used rubber bullets to disperse a crowd during the protests in the Porto Alegre city over killing of a customer in a Carrefour chain store, the G1 news website has reported.

ANI | Porto Alegre | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Porto Alegre [Brazil], November 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The Brazilian police have used rubber bullets to disperse a crowd during the protests in the Porto Alegre city over killing of a customer in a Carrefour chain store, the G1 news website has reported. Last Friday, 40-year-old black man Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was killed by guards while shopping with his wife. According to preliminary reports, he died from choking, making his case similar to that of George Floyd in the United States. On Saturday, Black Lives Matter activists trashed and set on fire a Carrefour in Sao Paulo in response. Similar violent protests also took place in Porto Alegre and Curitiba.

According to the news outlet, on Monday evening, protesters gathered near the store in Porto Alegre, most of them holding placards with calls for justice. At about 7.00 p.m. (22:00 GMT), the protesters started marching through the street, causing traffic to slow down. An hour later, several protesters began tearing and setting on fire tree branches as well as throwing rocks at police officers. The disturbance, which lasted for about 20 minutes, was quelled after the police used rubber bullets against the crowd. There is currently no information about casualties.

Carrefour called the protests justified, saying it wants to start a conversation to search for solutions to prevent such incidents from happening. The company says it has already contacted the family of the deceased and expressed readiness to provide any assistance necessary. (ANI/Sputnik)

