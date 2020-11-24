Left Menu
India, US extend nuclear energy partnership by 10 more years

India and the United States have extended the Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on nuclear energy for 10 more years.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India and the United States have extended the Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on nuclear energy for 10 more years. According to a joint statement issued on Tuesday, "Marking the tenth year of cooperation between the United States and India at the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP) and the signing of the extension, for an additional ten years, to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of India Concerning Cooperation with the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership, India, signed at New Delhi on November 7, 2010 (the GCNEP MOU)."

The joint statement also recognizing India's important commitment in 2010 to establish the GCNEP with a vision to promote safe, secure, and sustainable nuclear energy for the service of mankind through global partnership. "India and the US, recognizing and appreciating the strength of the enduring partnership between the two countries on matters of security and reaffirming the important contributions of the U.S.-India nuclear and radiological security cooperation for the benefit of their citizens and the world, extended their cooperation in this area in October 2020 by signing a ten-year extension of the GCNEP MOU," the statement said.

Both the countries have committed to promote cooperation on initiatives aimed at giving an impetus to nuclear safety and security, research and development in nuclear science and technology under various schools of GCNEP. They will deepen the dialogue on nuclear and other radioactive material security by collaborating on advanced projects in the field (e.g. future technology), with the goal of sharing the outcomes in the international arena.

The countries will include agencies of both Governments and relevant entities, as appropriate, involved in nuclear and radioactive material security, in order to ensure that the full spectrum of perspectives are shared. Both countries will build on the international recognition of the GCNEP, and reinforce that the two countries are partners for nuclear and radioactive material security by jointly developing and /or delivering trainings and other capacity-building opportunities for regional and international partners, including online content, the statement added. (ANI)

