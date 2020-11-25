Argentina reports 7,164 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires [Argentina], November 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The Argentine Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 7,164 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,381,795. The ministry said 311 more patients died of the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 37,432.

A total of 1,210,634 people have recovered from the infection so far and 133,729 cases are still active, according to the ministry. The province of Buenos Aires, with 607,897 cases, or 43.99 percent of the national total, and 20,065 deaths, is the most affected district.

On November 9, Argentina entered the new stage of Preventive and Obligatory Social Distancing that will go through this month to mitigate the spread of the disease. (ANI/Xinhua)