Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases rise to 45,490 in Afghanistan

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 212 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 45,490, including 7,617 active cases.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:09 IST
COVID-19 cases rise to 45,490 in Afghanistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 212 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 45,490, including 7,617 active cases.

A total of 1,476 new tests for the coronavirus were conducted, with 212 confirmed infections reported in 16 provinces out of the 34 provinces in Afghanistan, the ministry said in a statement.

Sixteen more deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic were reported, taking the the total death toll to 1,728 since the outbreak in February in the country, and 23 patients have newly recovered, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-White House considers lifting European travel restrictions - sources

The White House is considering rescinding entry bans for most non-U.S. citizens who recently were in Brazil, Britain, Ireland and 26 other European countries, five U.S. and airline officials told Reuters.The Trump administration imposed the...

Wall St Week Ahead-COVID-19 vaccine adoption rates are "wildcard" for U.S. stock rally

News this month of three promising coronavirus vaccines has helped push the Dow Jones Industrial Average over 30,000, but some investors worry that slow vaccination rates may weaken next years expected economic recovery.Overall, 58 of Ameri...

Govt approves merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBIL

The government on Wednesday approved the merger of crisis-ridden Lakshmi Vilas Bank LVB with the DBS Bank India Ltd DBIL with Union minister Prakash Javadekar asserting that there will be no further restrictions on the depositors regarding ...

Refrain media from parallel campaign in TRP case: Maha to HC

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday urged the Bombay High Court to issue orders directing Republic TV and other news channels to refrain from running a parallel investigation and trial into the allegedTRP Television Rating Points riggin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020