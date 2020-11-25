Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mobile banners rolled out in Durban, protest against human rights abuses in Pakistan

Several mobile banners have been rolled out in Durban, South Africa, protesting against human rights abuses in Pakistan, ahead of the 12th anniversary of the heinous Mumbai terror attack in 2008, which claimed the lives of over 160 people.

ANI | Durban | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:22 IST
Mobile banners rolled out in Durban, protest against human rights abuses in Pakistan
A mobile banner in Durban protesting against human rights abuses in Pakistan.. Image Credit: ANI

Several mobile banners have been rolled out in Durban, South Africa, protesting against human rights abuses in Pakistan, ahead of the 12th anniversary of the heinous Mumbai terror attack in 2008, which claimed the lives of over 160 people. "#Free Balochistan from Human Rights Abuses by Pakistan," read one of the posters, while another poster said: "Save Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Other Religious Minorities in Pakistan."

Pakistan has always been targeted worldwide for perpetuating violence against its minorities, as continuing attacks on them is manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion to Islam, etc., making Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas, and Shias the most persecuted minorities in the region. The Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 lasted for four days from November 26-29, killing 166 people and injuring over 300. In these gruesome attacks, nine terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. On November 11, 2012, Kasab was hanged in Yerawada Jail in Pune.

10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had arrived in Mumbai via a sea route from Pakistan, and Kasab and another terrorist Ismail Khan carried out a series of coordinated shootings and bombings, first at a railway station, then moved on to a business residential complex, and then carries out the third attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, reported The Post, a Durban-based newspaper. According to The Post, reports informed that none of the employees at the Taj had fled the scene to protect themselves, and instead had helped the guests by risking their own lives, including a general manager named Karambir Singh Kang, whose wife and sons were killed in the attack.

Since the attack, the Indian government has taken a number of decisions to upgrade security measures. Meanwhile, victims of the dastardly attacks in 2008 were honoured at a multi-faith peace prayer in Durban on Sunday. The event, taking place at the amphitheatre on North Beach, was hosted by the Indian Association of South Africa (IASA), together with social and faith-based organisations, reported The Post.

"Sometimes in the face of unimaginable horror, sorrow and evil all people can do is pray...Many prayers thus begin with the phrase svasty astu (may there be peace). Therefore, we pray that the entire universe be blessed with peace and hope," said Amit More, President of IASA. On November 19, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday had sentenced and Jamat-ud-Dawa head, Hafiz Saeed, who was the mastermind behind Mumbai attack, to 10-year imprisonment in an illegal funding case, and ordered his properties to be confiscated. (ANI

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mining Indaba announces launch of Virtual Investment Programme

Investing in African Mining Indaba Mining Indaba MiningIndaba.com today announced the launch of its Virtual Investment Programme, taking place 30-31 March 2021. The Programme is a new service for mining companies, investors and analysts to ...

IOC disqualifies three Romanian weightlifters from London Olympics for failing anti-doping tests

International Olympic Committee IOC on Wednesday announced that three Romanian weightlifters Razvan Martin, Roxana Cocos and Gabriel Sincraian have been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012 after failing anti-doping tests. Martin...

JK BJP youth wing members detained outside Abdullah's residence during protest over 'encroachment'

Jammu and Kashmirs BJP youth wing chief and some members were detained by the police on Wednesday as they tried to stage a protest outside the residence of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over allegation that the house has been b...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims increase again

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits increased further last week, suggesting that an explosion in new COVID-19 infections and business restrictions were boosting layoffs and undermining the labor market reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020