COVID-19-infected lawyer attends Supreme Court hearing in Pakistan despite rising cases

A lawyer suffering from COVID-19 recently appeared before the Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed in the courtroom of the Supreme Court as his earlier request for adjournment of the important case was not entertained. During the hearing, Barrister Dr Adnan Khan revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, and the unexpected revelation unleashed a brief wave of panic in the courtroom, reported Geo News.

"I am appearing in your court despite having corona," Barrister Khan told the Chief Justice. The Chief Justice of Pakistan reportedly expressed his displeasure with the Barrister's revelation and chided him for his irresponsible behaviour.

"Why did you come to the court? You are playing with others' lives," said Justice Gulzar Ahmed to the lawyer. In his defence, Barrister Khan said that he had submitted an application in a court asking for adjournment of the case due to his diagnosis but his request was not entertained.

"I decided to come to the court because an important case was being heard today concerning the lecturers of the Higher Education [Commission]," said the lawyer, who was representing the lecturers in the case. However, the Chief Justice did not seem to be convinced with the lawyer's explanation and told him to submit his arguments in writing, reported Geo News.

After that, the Chief Justice told Barrister Khan to immediately leave the court. This incident comes as Pakistan recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,009 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its coronavirus tally to 382,892, along with 7,803 deaths. (ANI)