S. Korea reports 583 more COVID-19 cases, 32,318 in total

South Korea reported 583 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 32,318.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], November 26 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 583 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 32,318. The daily caseload marked the highest in 268 days since March 3, growing in triple digits for 19 days running due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 208 were Seoul residents and 177 were people residing in Gyeonggi province. Thirty were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,504. Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 515. The total fatality rate stood at 1.59 per cent.

A total of 125 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 26,950. The total recovery rate was 83.39 percent. Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.98 million people, among whom 2,900,367 tested negative for the virus and 55,361 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

