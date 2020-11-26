Pakistan records more than 3,000 cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan on Thursday recorded 3,306 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a day after it confirmed more than 3,000 daily infections for the first time since July. According to Dawn, the daily COVID-19 infections in the country include Punjab with 116,506 cases, Sindh: 167,381 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 45,828 cases, Balochistan: 16,942 cases, Islamabad: 28,555 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan with 4,583 cases.

Pakistan on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,009 COVID-19 cases in over four months, bringing the total number to 382,892, while 59 COVID-19 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours. The country's overall death toll has now hit 7,803. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has reached 386,198, the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine reported on Thursday. (ANI)