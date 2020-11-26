Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan helps Sajid Mir evade arrest even after 12 years of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Sajid Mir, who planned and executed the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008, continues to roam freely for 12 years with the help of Pakistan despite being on the wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:19 IST
Pakistan helps Sajid Mir evade arrest even after 12 years of 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Sajid Mir, who planned and executed the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008, continues to roam freely for 12 years with the help of Pakistan despite being on the wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). "Despite his mugshots being available, none of the intelligence agencies have been able to locate him. As is their won't, the Pakistanis feign complete ignorance about Sajid Mir, a standard Pakistani response when confronted with an inconvenient demand," Jihad Watch said in its report in October.

Mir is responsible for attacks in about half a dozen other countries - the US, Australia, France, Denmark and the UK. The US State Department has even offered a reward of USD 5 million for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Sajid Mir.

According to political analyst Shuja Nawaz, every time US officials presented evidence of Taliban and Haqqani Network sanctuaries inside Pakistan, they were met with a "blank stare". "Sajid Mir remains a shadowy figure about whom not much is known. Even his antecedents are fuzzy. Some reports claim that he joined the LeT at the young age of 16 and then rose up the ranks. But other reports, which might be circumstantially more credible, claim that he is a Pakistan Army/ISI member/officer who has been working very closely with the LeT," the report further stated.

A US law enforcement official had once said that "Sajid Mir is too powerful and too well connected for them to go after. We need the Pakistanis to go after the Taliban and Al Qaeda." International pressure is again pushing Pakistan to take action against terrorist groups and stop providing safe haven to them, according to a report by EUreporter.

Some have argued that there is still a lack of political will on the part of Pakistan to deal with the issue, said the report. "...Some of those responsible for the terrible attacks are still at liberty and thereby free to plot a similar atrocity. With the anniversary of the Mumbai attacks falling today (26 November), international pressure is again pushing Pakistan to take more action against militant groups and their leaders," it said.

"As evidence, they point to the decision by a global "dirty money" watchdog to keep Pakistan on its "grey list" for failing to meet international anti-terrorism financing norms," it added. On November 26, 2008, ten terrorists trained by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) carried out a series of coordinated attacks against multiple targets in Mumbai including the Taj Mahal Hotel, the Oberoi Hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman (Chabad) House, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, killing 166 people.

In these gruesome attacks, nine terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. On November 11, 2012, Kasab was hanged in Yerawada Jail in Pune. Pakistani authorities continue to deny culpability and yet to take action on the multiple dossiers shared by India. A trial underway in a Pakistani anti-terrorism court against seven suspects has made little headway in more than a decade, as Pakistani officials serially question the sufficiency and legitimacy of evidence against them.

Pakistan has been placed on the FATF's grey list of the country with inadequate controls over terrorism financing in 2018 saying Pakistan "still needs to demonstrate that law enforcement agencies are identifying and investigating the widest range of terrorism financing activity." Pakistan has long been criticised for cultivating terror proxy groups and the country currently faces renewed pressure to act against terrorists.

There is particular concern that despite some convictions, some of those responsible for the terrible attacks are still at liberty and thereby free to plot a similar atrocity.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trade union strike partially affects normal life in Bengal, 449 arrested

Normal life was partially affected in West Bengal on Thursday due to a nationwide trade union strike -- the first since the lockdown -- during which sporadic clashes were reported in several parts of the state. Around 449 people were arrest...

26/11: `Police had general inputs about possible targets'

Joint commissioner of Mumbai police Vishwas Nangre Patil on Thursday said that police had received general alert prior to the 2611 attack that the iconic Taj Mahal hotel and six other places in Mumbai could be targeted by terrorists. In 200...

Special postal covers on 'kangri' and 'kehwa' released

Special postal covers of kangri and kehwa were released by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Thursday. Kangri is a small pot filled with lighted charcoal which is carried close to the body as a means of keeping warm, while Kehwa i...

UPDATE 3-Canada police supervisor denies effort to deceive Huawei CFO about indictment

The Canadian police supervisor in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest two years ago denied on Wednesday that police directed border authorities to hide from Meng that she was the target of an arrest warrant while they questi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020