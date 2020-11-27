Rajnath Singh, Vietnamese counterpart discuss ways to foster India-Vietnam relations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a virtual bilateral meeting with Vietnamese counterpart General Ngo Xuan Lich wherein they discussed ways to further the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and friendship between both the countries. Taking to Twitter, Singh noted that the defence cooperation between the two countries has expanded considerably.

"Had a fruitful interaction with my Vietnamese counterpart General Ngo Xuan Lich during a virtual bilateral meeting,"' Singh tweeted. "We discussed ways to further the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and friendship between both countries. Our defence cooperation has expanded considerably," he added. (ANI)