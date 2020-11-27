Left Menu
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla inaugurates Buddhist monastery in Nepal

During the second day of his two-day visit to Kathmandu, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday inaugurated the renovated Tashop (Tare) Gompa Monastery in Nepal, informed the Indian Embassy in the Himalayan region.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:14 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla inaugurating the Tashop (Tare) Gompa Monastery in Nepal on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

During the second day of his two-day visit to Kathmandu, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday inaugurated the renovated Tashop (Tare) Gompa Monastery in Nepal, informed the Indian Embassy in the Himalayan region. "FS @harshvshringla inaugurated the renovated Tashop (Tare) Gompa Monastery in the Manang district, that was done with Indian assistance and that exemplifies India-Nepal development and cultural cooperation," tweeted India in Nepal.

Shringla later said Buddhism is an important thread connecting the two countries. "FS @harshvshringla added that Buddhism is an important thread that connects India and Nepal," said India in Nepal in another tweet.

The Foreign Secretary, who reached Kathmandu on Thursday, called on Nepali leadership President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Shringla had also met Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and his Nepali counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal.

During his meeting with the Nepali Foreign Minister, Shringla conveyed an invitation from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Gyawali to visit India for the next round of the Joint Commission Meeting. According to sources, Shringla conveyed India's interest in deepening economic linkages, promoting connectivity, expanding the development partnership and strengthening people-to-people contacts, particularly among the youth.

He briefed PM Oli on the numerous projects being funded by India, which benefit all sections of Nepali society. The Foreign Secretary also invited Nepal to take advantage of India's market and economic growth. Shringla also handed over 2,000 vials of Remdesivir injections as part of India's continued support to Nepal in its efforts to combat COVID-19.

PM Oli thanked Shringla for India's assistance during COVID-19, while discussions took place on vaccine development and deployment. Shringla assured that Nepal's requirement would be considered on priority. Upon his arrival, Shringla said India and Nepal have "very strong" ties and their endeavour would be to take the relationship between the two nations forward. (ANI)

