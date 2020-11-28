PML-N leader Maryam to attend Multan PDM rally

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz will attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally on November 30, Monday, in Multan. "Nawaz Sharif has directed me to attend the meeting of the PDM," Maryam told reporters as quoted by Dawn.

The Pakistan daily further reported that the vice president's father told her that she would have to "forget her grief" and attend the PDM rally. She will be attending the event two days after the burial of her grandmother, Begum Shamim Akhtar. However, Maryam's decision to attend the PDM rally during her mourning period did not go well with the opposition.

"The body of the grandmother of Maryam is kept in a cargo plane and Nawaz Sharif is issuing political directions to his daughter. Let her be buried first," the special assistant to the premier Shahbaz Gill said in a tweet while criticising Maryam. He added, "They are strange people. Earlier, Maryam said no government person informed her about the death of her grandmother. Now she is saying that she was given rats' leftover food in jail."

Slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan for the arrest of several Pakistan Peoples Party activists in Multan, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday made it clear that the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally on November 30 will be definitely held. Responding to a video shared on Twitter by Kasim Gilani, son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, showing PPP activists being taken in a police van, Bhutto said, "Fascist regime continues to arrest Democratic activists in Multan. These puppets are scared of jiyalas. Try as they might they cannot stop PPP from marking our foundation day along with PDM leaders on 30th November." (ANI)